Jaguars Enter Week 5 As the Only Winless Team
The Jacksonville Jaguars are officially the best team in the NFL at one thing -- losing.
After the Cincinnati Bengals and Tennessee Titans found their first wins of the season in Week 4, the Jaguars are officially the only winless team in the NFL. There is no team beneath the Jaguars in any standings; not in the AFC South, not in the AFC, and not in the NFL as a whole.
This is common ground for the Jaguars considering they own one of the worst winning percentages of any professional sports team over the last plus-decade, but this is far from where the Jaguars expected to be in 2024.
The Jaguars expected to contend for a playoff spot in 2024, with owner Shad Khan calling the squad the best team the Jaguars have ever had. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence also said in the offseason that this was the best roster the Jaguars have had since he has been drafted.
Despite those expectations, the Jaguars finished the first month of the season as the NFL's bottom dweller.
“We just have to keep playing. We have to stay together. It’s some adversity, It's been tough, you know, obviously not having the success that we want and it’s a lot of guys in there that put a lot of time in," Lawrence said on Sunday after a 24-20 loss to the Houston Texans.
"Coaches and players and really everyone that works with the team. So it's frustrating, it's hard, but, you have some adversity, you got to get through it, get to the other side of it and it will help you in the long run and that's what we're preaching as a team. It's frustrating it's not going our way and we weren't able to find a way to win this game. We had some mistakes out there, but we just have to stay together. It's going to teach us something. It's going to prepare us for the future and stay positive."
The Jaguars will be looking for their first win of the season in Week 5 against the Indianapolis Colts. But no matter what, this past September will be known as one of the worst months in team history.
