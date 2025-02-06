Jaguars GM Interview Displays Rams Influence on Liam Coen
The Jacksonville Jaguars are entering a new era.
When Jaguars owner Shad Khan fired former head coach Doug Pederson and general manager Trent Baalke, he finally hit the reset button on the franchise.
It was a move that had been years in the making, and one the Jaguars badly needed to see executed. For the first time since 2013, Khan is set to hire a new head coach and general manager from outside the organization.
Now, the Jaguars are being reshaped in the image of new head coach Liam Coen. And during that process, it is clear what kind of influence Coen's past has had on him and the impact it will have on the Jaguars' direction moving forward.
More specifically, it is clear Coen's time with the Los Angeles Rams has had a significant and lasting impression on him. Coen has interviewed several candidates for positions on his staff who he either worked with in Los Angeles or who have close ties to some of his former Rams coworkers.
In addition, the Jaguars have also put in a general manager interview request with Rams director of scouting James Gladstone, a central figure of the Rams' front office. Gladstone has been directly by the side of Rams' general manager Les Snead over the last eight years, becoming an intregal piece of their team building process and learning first-hand from one of the NFL's top general managers.
If the Jaguars hire Gladstone as general manager and Zak Kromer as offensive line coach that would make two additions with deep Rams ties who could quickly help Coen establish a new culture and mindset in Jacksonville. A mindset that isn't all too different from what Snead and Sean McVay have built time and time again with the Rams.
"I mentioned to this to the guys, this isn't a four-win team," Coen said at his introductory press conference.
"Yes, that is the record, but this is not a four-win team. How do we go from winning games to not losing them? I think that's something we've got to address. That has got to be in our veins, in our DNA: the culture of winning. I've learned it from the Los Angeles Rams and from a ton of other great organizations on how to go win football games. I think that's something that we have to start as a team, as a group and show how we're going to go do it.”
