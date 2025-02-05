Jaguars Mailbag: Liam Coen's Staff Starts to Take Shape
Throughout the offseason, we will be taking questions on the biggest questions facing the Jacksonville Jaguars.
You can submit your questions every week by tweeting them to the Jaguars On SI Twitter handle or by submitting them here.
This week, we take questions on Liam Coen's staff, the 2025 season and more.
Q: Could you explain your perspective on Ryan Nielsen failure in Jax? Roster building, player's commitment, game planning, lack for adaptability? Everybody was excited to get him at the time
A: I think there was a certain sense of being stuck in one's ways. The Jaguars knew what kind of defense they wanted to play well before the season began, and it never seemed like they were willing to adjust once the defense started struggling.
Q: Rookie HC, what seems to be the youngest coaching staff in the league... what can we expect from year 1 of Liam Coen's tenure?
A: I would say there should certainly be an expected adjustment period. The team will need to find some early momentum to ride, or otherwise things could get a little rocky at first just due to the overall lack of experience. With that said, Coen knows offense. Eventually, things will get figured out -- maybe even sooner than people think.
Q: After 3 years, it's time to grade Baalke's 2022 draft class and their performance relative to draft position. Also how this has impacted the team's makeup since. With hits and misses in that draft. Thanks
A: I think Travon Walker is a clear hit. No, he isn't Aidan Hutchinson as a pass-rusher, but he is a back-to-back double-digit sack player and provides a lot of value against the run. Devin Lloyd is not quite a hit because he isn't a clear second-contract player, but Montaric Brown has certainly outplayed his draft slot. Chad Muma, Luke Fortner, Snoop Conner, Gregory Junior didn't pan out. Missing on two third-round picks and most of Day 3 meant the Jaguars had some limited depth in 2022 and 2023.
Q: Would Tyler Warren make sense as a first-round pick?
A: If the Jaguars trade down, I think it makes sense. He is versatile, can win after the catch and in the red-zone, and he offers plenty of upside as a blocker. With that said, I do think the No. 5 pick is too rich to take a tight end.
Q: Does it make sense for the Jaguars to go after Myles Garrett?
A: With Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker already in tow, I don't think so. Maybe if you included one of those players in the swap, but I don't see that happening. The Jaguars just don't seem like a match.
Q: With the recent controversy around NFL officiating getting airtime, what changes do you foresee getting discussed at the Rules/Owner's meetings this year?
A: I hope not many. This entire talk around officiating has completely jumped the shark in my eyes. With that said, maybe you see a few penalties become reviewable.
Q: Who is your favorite for the OC position?
A: Out of the three options, I think Nathan Scheelhaase. He did well at the college level and is coming directly from the McVay tree. I like Tavita Pritchard and Grant Udinski, too, but Scheelhaase feels like he would be the biggest aid in game planning.
Q: Under NFL rules when can the Jaguars adopt the throwback uniforms as their new standard?
A: The Jaguars last updated their uniforms in 2018, so they can change them whenever they want by this point.
Q: Can we be a top-scoring offense next season?
A: I think the Buccaneers going from No. 20 in scoring in 2023 to No. 4 in 2024 shows you that it is indeed possible, but it would obviously take some improvement across the entire franchise and for the offensive talent to mesh quickly with Liam Coen and his scheme.
Q: Who was the better GM? Dave or Trent?
A: I probably lean Dave Caldwell. He never had anything close to the quarterback Trent Baalke had during his tenure, and he ended up setting Baalke up for success in a lot of ways.
Q: Which is the area that Trevor must improve the most in the next offseason an how does the team can help him on it?
A: It is the same answer I had last year: situational awareness. Lawrence is a phenomenal talent who can make plays off pure instincts, but sometimes he just needs to reign himself back and live to play another down. His game-ending interception against the Eagles is a great example.
Q: What is the offensive style/label we should attach to a Liam Cohen offense? What draft prospects are favored by it?
A: Versatility and intellect. It felt like the Buccaneers offense changed week in and week out to match up against opposing defenses, which meant players had to take on multiple roles throughout the season. Considering all of the moving pieces, motions and wide array of formations in his scheme, players will need to have their heads screwed on right to thrive in it.
Q: Do you think Ron Rivera will get hired, and if so, as assistant head coach or for what role? I think he would be a very valuable addition to the staff.
A: I am honestly not sure if the Jaguars hire Ron Rivera after they had him in the building over the weekend. I do think it would be a role along the lines of assistant head coach or even senior assistant, similar to Bob Sutton a few years ago. Sutton actually had a lot of success in his role, serving as a sounding board for the defensive staff and working on projects on the side to enhance the defense. I think Rivera would be a smart hire if they make it.
Q: Obviously we won’t know until the seasons starts, but as it stands (and with what info we have) what would you grade the current hirings?
A: I am a fan of the Coen hire. I admittedly did not know much about Anthony Campanile before his hiring, but I am cautiously optimistic he will be a quality addition. I have heard a lot of positive things about him, so we will see. As for the position coaches, I would probably go with a B- right now. There is a ton of upside, but they are certainly lacking some experience.
Q: How many OL do you expect the Jags to take in the draft this year? and who of the FA's do the Jags re-sign on OL?
A: I think two make sense. I don't think the Jaguars need to draft an offensive tackle after taking Javon Foster as a depth option last season. I do think they need to add at least two interior offensive linemen this offseason however: one center and one guard. How the Jaguars go about doing that, who knows right now. As for who the Jaguars keep, I think restricted free agent Cole Van Lanen comes back. I do not anticipate Brandon Scherff returning at this time.
Q: Any chance Coen circles back to Carberry for OC or do you think he goes with a young QB coach type
A: It sure seems like Coen has moved on, doesn't it? Carberry seemed like a must-have for Coen to have on his coaching staff early on, but it appears he has accepted the Buccaneers won't just let him leave and it feels like he wants his offensive coordinator to have a background with quarterbacks,
Q: Have Jags announced their offseason schedule yet and if not, when do you expect it?
A: Not yet. Sometime in March most likely.
Q: Shad, Liam, & Tony have selected you as GM, what needs would you address in FA? Would you go all in to fix issues in the IOL or Secondary? Or would you go after second-wave players and resolve major holes in the draft? Feel free to add a few FA names?
A: For the secondary, I would look at either a veteran safety or cornerback. The Jaguars can and should address the positions in the staff as well, but I think the Jaguars need at least one veteran to speed things up -- either Carlton Davis or Jevon Holland. As for interior offensive line, I think the Jaguars should add a cheap free agent option like Ben Bredeson. As for the other needs, I am looking at the draft.
