Jaguars HC Doug Pederson Sounds Off on Not Finishing Games
The Jaguars have not had the season they envisioned. At 3-12, they are looking at another top draft pick. Injuries have played a major role in the season. But they are still looking to finish strong. The Jaguars are coming off another one-score loss in Week 16. They will look to bounce back at home in Week 17 against AFC South rival, the Tennessee Titans.
The Jaguars have had trouble closing out games all season long. They have had nine losses this season, which were one-possession games. They say that good teams find ways to win those games, and bad teams find ways to lose one-score games.
"I'm sure there's some," said Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson. "I'm sure when a bad play happens or a penalty and it sets you back a little bit, I think maybe there's a little bit – where we are in our season, I'm sure that creeps in. Guys are human. They're going to feel that. They're going to feel that emotion. But it's mental toughness. It's the grind. It's the grit and determination. And the guys show it, and they have shown it, but we just haven't been able to overcome some of the setbacks."
The team will have to refocus and finish off these last team games like they know they can. Never easy when you are going through a season like the Jaguars are.
"I'm sure there's some of that. I'm sure, again, you're human and things haven't gone our way this season. And disappointing as that is, you're going to feel that emotion. It's just something that, I think, everybody handles it a little bit differently. But it's that mental toughness we talk about, having that. And just trying to flush a negative play. Trying your best you can to move on from bad plays, mistakes, whatever it is. Trying to move on to the next play."
Pederson also wants to finish out strong because he will be on the hot seat once the season is over. Pederson wants to remain in Jacksonville, but he will be facing an uphill battle if the team does not show any fight in the last two weeks of the season.
