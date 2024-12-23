Which Jaguars Stood Out Most in Week 16?
Each week during the 2024 season, we will take a quick post-game look at which Jacksonville Jaguars stood out the most.
Win or lose, rain or shine, we will hand out game balls to an offensive, defensive and special teams player.
In this edition, we take a look at the Jaguars' best players from their 19-14 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 16.
Offense: Brian Thomas Jr.
This one was obvious, and we might as well hand the game balls for the next two weeks here as well. Brian Thomas Jr. continues to be the best player on the Jaguars' entire roster, recording nine catches for 132 yards and a touchdown. He would have had an even bigger day had Mac Jones not missed him on an open throw downfield in the first-half, or had he not dropped one target in the second half.
With the big game, Thomas became one of six rookies since 2000 to reach 1,000-plus receiving yards and nine-plus receiving touchdowns. The others were wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr., Kelvin Benjamin, Ja’Marr Chase, Mike Evans and Michael Thomas. In short, Thomas is in truly elite company.
Defense: Maason Smith
Jaguars' rookie defensive tackle Maason Smith has continued to pick up steam down the stretch of the 2024 season, and it culminated with the best game of his career on Sunday. Smith recorded the second sack of his career on Sunday, deflected a third-down pass to force a punt, and also racked up two tackles for loss.
Smith looked like a difficult task for any Raiders lineman to block on Sunday, with the game really looking like the first time Smith has taken over drives for the Jaguars. They knew he was a project when they selected him, but the athletic traits seem to be coming together for him as his snaps increase.
Special teams: Devin Duvernay
This one was not very hard to give out this week. The Jaguars saw Logan Cooke have one of the worst punts of his career with a 20-yard shank that almost led to three points for the Raiders. As for Cam Little, he only kicked two extra points.
As a result, this week's game ball goes to returner Devin Duvernay. Duvernay's 26-yard punt return in the first half helped set up the Jaguars' first scoring drive of the day, giving them a 7-0 lead.
