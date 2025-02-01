Jaguars HC Liam Coen Will be Tested Immediately
The Jacksonville Jaguars' offseason got off to an eventful start as soon as the regular season ended.
Former NFL executive Michael Lombardi analyzed the Jaguars' hiring of Liam Coen. Lombardi explained that Coen would be tested immediately in the first head coaching assignment.
Lombardi believes the most pressing issue for Coen in the short term will be who he selects to be on his coaching staff. While the Coen hire was agreed upon as a solid hire, there are many things he must get right.
"I think you need to see their leadership skills immediately," Lombardi said. "How do they hire coaches? Are they going to hire their friends, or are they going to hire the best person for the staff? To me, that is the first look at what you are dealing with. Are they going to be head coaches or are they going to be subcontractors?
"I know Liam said he is going to call plays. That is great, but is he going to be involved with the defense? Everybody wants Jacksonville to fix Trevor Lawrence. Jacksonville has lost so much they need to fix their franchise.
"I think that's Liam’s challenge, too," Lombardi said. "You have got to be able to work in all areas as the head coach. Or else the rest of the organization feels like you are not paying as close attention to them. He has got a challenging job. I hope they give him a support system to help."
The Jaguars will live and die with Lawrence's performances on Sunday. However, like Lombardi, Coen knows how pivotal the veteran quarterback is to the team's success.
"How do we make Trevor Lawrence and this offense as dynamic and explosive as we can be?" Coen asked. "We've got to build it around him as well. We've got to make every part of this about improvement, and he will be a part of that process. He's earned that right. I cannot respect his toughness, and mentality, and work ethic more than I do already from afar. This will all be about Trevor right now.”
The Jaguars have made the first of many changes to their coaching staff and roster this summer. Jacksonville's front office hopes the moves work out better than the moves they made last offseason.
