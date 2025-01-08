REPORT: How Desirable is the Jaguars' Head Coaching Position?
The Jacksonville Jaguars fired former head coach Doug Pederson after a second consecutive disappointing season in which the team struggled to find much success in any facet. While there was plenty of blame to go around for the Jaguars' failures over the past two seasons, most of the blame usually falls on the head coach when things go wrong.
Such was the case for Pederson in Jacksonville, as the experienced head coach could not turn things around quickly enough. After a thorough search for a new head coach, the Jaguars now look to replace Pederson.
Vinnie Iyer of The Sporting News ranked each open coaching position around the National Football League in order of best available to worst. Iyer ranked the Jaguars' open head coaching position as the third-most desirable job of the available head coaching positions.
"The Jaguars have their No. 1 overall pick at QB in soon-to-be fifth-year veteran Trevor Lawrence," Iyer said. "They could work on reworking the offensive line and streamlining his skill position support, but this is a high-upside offense with a go-to guy in Brian Thomas Jr. The defense has some front-seven pieces who can do more as a whole. Doug Pederson was able to have a little success early in cleaning up for Urban Meyer; now, owner Shad Khan needs someone who can sustain it.
While undoubtedly biased, Khan believes the Jaguars present potential head coaching options with plenty of positives. While the Jaguars may not be the sexiest team in the league, they have young talent they can build around.
The Jaguars also have one of the top picks in the upcoming NFL Draft and an owner who is apparently willing to spend in free agency this offseason.
"I think we have a very compelling case on what we can offer the head coach, and you know that," Khan said. "I think the players, where we stand on our draft, our salary cap, the city, the bricks and mortar, the facility, and our division. It's a very compelling case, but like we did last time, the head coach needs to be comfortable with what we're doing. Our job is to be able to provide them with all the resources they want. So, we'll go through that process, and it's got to work for them.”
