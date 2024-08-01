Jaguars' Josh Hines-Allen Ranked No. 6 Edge Rusher in Madden NFL 25
Another member of the Jacksonville Jaguars' roster is carrying a big Madden NFL 25 rating into 2024.
In the same week that running back Travis Etienne was ranked the No. 6 running back in this year's game, Jaguars star pass-rusher Josh Hines-Allen has been named the No. 6 edge rusher with a 91 overall rating.
The only pass rushers ranked ahead of Hines-Allen are Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, Dallas Cowboys pass-rusher Micah Parsons, Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt, Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby, and San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa.
Before Trevor Lawrence's new deal in July, Hines-Allen had signed the biggest contract in franchise history this offseason, earning a five-year extension worth $141.25 million and $76.5 million in guarantees.
Hines-Allen, the No. 7 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, is the first Jaguars' first-round pick to sign an extension with the team since Blake Bortles.
Hines-Allen broke the Jaguars' rookie sack record in 2019 with 10.5 sacks before breaking the single-season sack record with 17.5 sacks in 2023. Hines-Allen was one of the NFL's most productive pass-rushers in 2023, combining with Travon Walker for 27.5 sacks to lead all pass-rusher duos.
In five years with the Jaguars, Hines-Allen has recorded 45 sacks, 53 tackles for loss, nine forced fumbles, and two interceptions. Hines-Allen is currently second all-time in franchise history in sacks.
“He’s a competitor. He really wants it. Putting in the time since he’s been here," Jaguars defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen said last week.
"The last couple of days, you can really see the intensity at the practice yesterday – again, day one. The consistency and things like that we’re looking for. He says all the right things. He wants to be a great player. He wants to have a great defense and a great team. You feel those things as he talks to the guys. Good teammate and things like that. Really excited about him.”