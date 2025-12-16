Jaguars' Historic Playoff Comeback Set to Be Immortalized

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have had their fair share of wild games over the years.

One of the wildest? Their 2022 Wild Card win over the Los Angeles Chargers, which saw the Jacksonville Jaguars hit a game-winning field goal to cap off a stunning second-half comeback. And now, one of the most memorable games in franchise history is set to be immortalized in a new documentary series.

Jaguars Documentary

The Jaguars' wild comeback over the Chargers will be featured in a new series by VICE TV, "Don't Call It a Comeback" that will be co-produced by Front Office Sports Studio and Skydance Sports in association with NFL Films.

"Hosted by sportscaster Noah Eagle, the 8-episode series will take fans behind the scenes of some of the most memorable come-from-behind victories in sports history from the perspective of the athletes, coaches and fans who were there, including Andrew Luck, Doug Pederson, Steve Mariucci, Jeff Garcia, and more. Premiering on January 6, the episodes will profile," VICE TV said.



Jan 14, 2023; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) celebrates after beating the Los Angeles Chargers in a wild card game at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

"From NFL playoff games, an MLB American League Championship Series, College Football’s Rose Bowl and the NCAA Final Four, the biggest games create the biggest drama. Rallying back against impossible deficits delivers more than just a victory to one team – it also leaves the other side wondering how they were able to snatch a loss from the jaws of a sure victory. "

The Jaguars' big Wild Card win will also be featured alongside the 2007 ALCS MLB series, the 2017 Rose Bowl between USC and Penn State, and the Indianapolis Colts' comeback against the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2013 playoffs.

Jan 14, 2023; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) and linebacker Josh Allen (41) celebrate after beating the Los Angeles Chargers in a wild card game at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Former Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson is set to be included in the Jaguars' episode. To date, the game is the last playoff game won by the Jaguars, though Jacksonville is certainly hoping to change that after their 10-4 start in 2025. “Don’t Call It a Comeback" premieres Tuesday, January 6 at 9 PM ET/PT and airs weekly through February 24.

The Jaguars have several players on their roster who were around for that game, including captains Trevor Lawrence, Josh Hines-Allen, Logan Cooke, and Foyesade Oluokun. 13 of the Jaguars' active players were on the roster for the win.

Jan 14, 2023; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars celebrate after beating the Los Angeles Chargers in a wild card game at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Jaguars hosted the Chargers for the first time since that game in Week 11 earlier this season -- another big Jaguars win.

“Yeah, it's a crazy game," Lawrence said this year. "I think just—obviously good memories with that for us and our team. Obviously, a lot of guys aren't here anymore and the teams have changed a lot, so not really much in our minds about that game going into this one. Just totally different year, different set of circumstances, but obviously great memories from that game.”

