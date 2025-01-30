Jaguars Land Defensive Stud in Recent Mock Draft
The Jacksonville Jaguars poor 2024-25 season has come with highs and lows. Firing former head coach Doug Pederson and general manager Trent Baalke was the first step to putting the past in the past.
Now with Liam Coen as the head coach, there are still moves to be done. Lucky for Jacksonville, they hold onto another top-5 pick in the NFL Draft.
Selecting at No. 5 in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Jaguars have some top tier options to choose from. With a young offense that showed some promise last season and a franchise quarterback, the Jaguars are predicted to take a defensive player in the draft, and not just any defensive lineman.
According to NFL.com's Bucky Brooks recent mock draft, he predicts the Jaguars will take junior defensive lineman from the University of Michigan, Mason Graham. Graham saw his production skyrocket in his third collegiate season with the Wolverines, and Brooks can easily see Graham making an immediate impact, should they select him.
The Jaguars had the 31st ranked defense in terms of average yards allowed per game, with 389.9 yards. The defense truly did not live up to the expectations held, but that can be said about the entire franchise for 2024. Allowing, on average, 25.6 points per game, Graham could easily slide into a huge role in Jacksonville.
Graham dropped a collegiate career high in total tackles last season with the Wolverines in 2024, recording 46 tackles. He also saw the highest number next to his sack statistic, collecting 3.5 on the season. According to Brooks, Graham would be penciled in nicely on a young defensive line.
"Pairing Graham with 2024 second-rounder Maason Smith would give the Jaguars an intriguing interior tandem with disruptive potential," Brooks said.
Smith looks to be a piece for the future in Jacksonville. In his first year, Smith played in 11 games and recorded 17 total tackles with 10 being solos and had three sacks. The Mason/Maason combination could not only benefit the Jaguars on the field, but could also give the Jaguars a defensive identity with fans wanting to root on the defense that has two players with the same name.
Would this be the draft pick you would make if you were in the drivers seat for the Jaguars? Or, should they consider options if they present themselves?
