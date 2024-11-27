Jaguars Legend Sounds Off on Jaguars Star's Injury
When it comes to the final six weeks of the Jacksonville Jaguars' 2024 season, it is clear there is one aspect of the team that rises above anything else: the health of franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
Lawrence has missed the last two games with a left shoulder injury, the first time in his career he has ever missed consecutive games. And while he returned to practice for the Jaguars on Monday, there is still the ultimate question of when, or if, Lawrence will return in 2024.
When asked during an appearance on 1010XL what he thought of the outlook for Lawrence, Jaguars legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Boselli offered an interesting perspective.
"I don't even have a gut feeling, because I have no idea the severity of injury. And I stand by, if it's to the point where it's severe enough where he's gonna need some sort of surgery, or there's greater risk of, you know, needing that surgery, I would do it now," Boselli said.
"Because you don't want to, you know, have him fight through, maybe injure it worse or whatever, and then have to do surgery come January, and he misses, you know, a large part of the of the offseason. But this is a decision that needs to be made with everyone involved. Ownership, the GM, the coach, Trevor's people, the doctors, and sit down and say, okay, because ultimately, what's best for Trevor is best for the organization right now."
Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson has shot down the idea of surgery -- or at least the idea that surgery has been discussed internally -- since Lawrence was injured. And for now, it appears Lawrence is doing what he can to get himself back on the field as opposed to shutting himself down early.
"This is not a toughness issue. Trevor Lawrence is a tough dude. He proved that last year. He's proved it multiple times. He wants to play," Boselli said. "He wants to compete. I completely disagree with all the things I've seen on X and out there. Of questioning that man's toughness. That is not fair, because it is not true. What they're going to do and the severity of the injury, I have actually no idea. I've heard 50 ranges of opinions of what people think. I don't know what's the truth, because I've not heard it from Trevor or the organization."
With the Jaguars set to return to EverBank Stadium this Sunday after their Week 12 bye, it is clear the top story all week will be the status of Lawrence and whether he returns this week, the next, or any of the four weeks beyond that.
But, as the best player in franchise history said, the Jaguars have more than just these next games to think about.
"My only point is, is you have to look at this long-term. Because of the situation you're in at 2-9 with all the questions in the building and everything going on," Boselli said.
"And this is why I think this needs to be -- ownership should be a part of this decision. What's best for the organization is the first question. And in this case, what's best for Trevor Lawrence, because he is our franchise quarterback for the near future."
