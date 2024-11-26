Should the Jaguars Shut Trevor Lawrence Down?
The Jacksonville Jaguars are 2-9 on the season and will return from their bye week. As they prepare to face the Houston Texans, the Jaguars are headed toward the first overall pick in the upcoming draft.
The Jaguars have lost their last four games in a row, but many of those games were without quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Quarterback Mac Jones has filled in for Lawrence in his absence, with similar results as the Jaguars continue to lose games.
Jones has done all he can to keep the team afloat but as Lawrence would probably admit, the Jaguars' issues are much bigger than the quarterback position. Jacksonville has numerous issues and they start at the top of the chain of command.
The Jaguars have a flawed roster that is not good enough to beat most teams in the National Football League. They also have a head coach and general manager who may or may not be on the same page in terms of the direction of the team.
While they may not matter much longer because the Jaguars are likely to clean house on their coaching staff, the Jaguars will soon have to decide whether or not to bring Lawrence back for the remaining six games of the season.
They will most likely decide to bring him back. However, they have nothing to gain and everything to lose by bringing Lawrence back.
The only positive from bringing Lawrence back would be to potentially win games. However, the team was not winning with Lawrence previously, so it is unreasonable to assume they would if he returned.
Additionally, if they were to win games with Lawrence or Jones, they lose ground in the upcoming NFL Draft standings. To start winning games after losing nine of the first 11 is counterproductive.
The potential negatives far outweigh the positives. Lawrence returning puts him at risk to get injured in a game that is meaningless for the Jaguars. That would only delay things for Lawrence and that Jaguars' offseason training and preperation.
The Jaguars may as well stay on the path they are on and secure the best pick possible. They can either select the best player available or trade the pick for additional picks.
Either way, at 2-9, losing is winning and winning is losing. The Jaguars are bad enough to where they do not need to actively tank to lose games, which is exactly why they should shut Lawrence down for the season.
