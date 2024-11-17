Jaguars Legend Speaks His Mind About What's Going on in Duval
The Jacksonville Jaguars expectations for the season were to make the playoffs. The Jaguars season has gone in the opposite direction.
Most things have gone wrong for the Jaguars. They have not won close games and they have dealt with key injuries all year long.
Not all is lost. Certain players have emerged. The backups have played well. And the team continues to show fight each week.
The Jaguars had expectations but at 2-8, all they can do now is play hard and show they want to stay. A lot of change could happen from this season and rumors have already started about the team making moves in the offseason. The Jaguars fight shows they respect each other and their coaches.
"There is a hump that they cannot get over. There are so many opportunities out there that seem to not be able to grasp and it continues to slip through the cracks," said former Jaguars running back Fred Taylor on Countdown to Kickoff. "And thing point of the season, you are who you are. There is no one out there to save you. We have a backup linemen. There are no other prospects out there. We have injuries that have mounted."
"But there is one thing that I do want to give them credit for on top of being cooked, they still believe, you know, they are competitive. You have to give them credit for that. These are not just, you are not the brown paper bag type of team, the old Saints where your fans are coming to the stadium, bags over their head, expecting a blowout. You are going to go. You are going to say, alright, I still believe in my team. And you know, hopefully, they can get it done today, And they keep people coming back somehow. But those are real fans, right? So, I am encouraged to see that they are competitive. And maybe we have gotten our expectations high based on a year ago and a year before that."
If the Jaguars are competitive against the Detroit Lions, it goes to show how the team has prepared all week and is not in tank mode.
