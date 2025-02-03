Jaguars' Liam Coen Weighs In on No. 5 Pick
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Coen has plenty to work with in his first year with the franchise.
While the team finished with a 4-13 record last season, it is a clear and honest truth that the roster isn't 4-13 quality. The Jaguars also have 10 picks in the upcoming draft, including six in the first four rounds and the No. 5 overall selection.
It is exactly the No. 5 pick that Coen was asked about at a fan event at EverBank Stadium on Thursday. With season-ticker holders submitting questions, Coen fielded one about how he feels about the No. 5 pick and how the Jaguars and their future general manager end up deciding how to utilize the selection.
"Hey, at the end of the day, man, we want to play physical defense. We want to play physical brand of football. We want to play good defense. We want to be sound on special teams, but we better go light that scoreboard up on offense," Coen said.
Coen certainly covered all of his bases there, which makes sense considering the Jaguars need help up at a few key positions such as safety, offensive line, and cornerback. The Jaguars could also need help at tight end and wide receiver, too, considering how the offseason progresses.
“I think the leadership, first and foremost. You look at Josh Hines-Allen, the person, Trevor Lawrence the person, these guys have done unbelievable things throughout this community already. So we know and I know that I'm going to be going to work with unbelievable people, first and foremost. And then you look at 20 draft picks over the next two years," Coen said last week.
"You look at some of the players already currently on the roster that did some great things this year. Well, everybody needs a coach. Everybody needs a player. We need each other. And I am so looking forward to doing this collaboratively with them, with this staff. There's so many good pieces. You've got a rookie wide receiver that you can do a ton with. You've got two running backs you can do so many good things with. And a defense that, man, they can go; we've just got to put them in better positions to help them be successful, and I think we can do that. Special teams, what a shining spot for you guys this year. We've got to continue to do that and be special on special teams. There's so many good things about this roster. And like we mentioned before, the future, the next few years, that's truly what's exciting as well.”
