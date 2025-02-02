Could Jaguars Use NFL Draft to Overhaul Defense
The Jacksonville Jaguars are one of the teams in the National Football League that need the most improvement, after a challenging season proved how flawed the team is. Since the end of the regular season, Jaguars owner Shad Khan has already made multiple difficult decisions.
However, such is the life of an NFL owner.
Still, the Jaguars have been on the wrong side of bad losses for most of the past two seasons, and Khan apears to be tired of that being the case.
Jacob Infante of the Pro Football Network released his latest mock draft, with multiple picks for each team. He projected the Jaguars will select cornerback Will Johnson from Michigan.
"Though the Jaguars didn't manage Trevor Lawrence's rookie contract window very well, that doesn't mean all hope is lost in Jacksonville," Infante said. "If they land a top-five pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, they would have a chance at a true blue-chipper at either side of the ball.
If you're looking for the total package at cornerback, Will Johnson is your guy. With his size, speed, fluidity, coverage instincts, and physicality, he's a well-rounded defensive back with a high floor and a very high ceiling. Injury sees him fall behind Hunter, but when you compare their film at cornerback, the two are neck-and-neck.
In the second round, Infante projected the Jaguars to add to their defense again by selecting T.J. Sanders, from South Carolina. Sanders, in addition to Johnson, the other talent already on the roster would give the Jaguars a much-needed boost on the defensive side of the ball.
"After addressing the secondary with their first-round pick in this 2025 NFL Mock Draft, the Jaguars could look to boost their defensive line, especially in a talented interior class like this one. Though he's played quite a bit as a 3-technique or as far out as a 5-technique, I like T.J. Sanders best as an athletic 1-technique who can generate pressure up the A-gap with his quickness of the ball and his raw power at the point of attack."
Any mock draft suggesting the Jaguars add to their defense is probably on the right track, as the unit struggled mightily this season. Time will tell what the Jaguars decide to do.
