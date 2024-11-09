Jaguars' Locker Room Set to Rally Behind New Face Under Center
It is becoming increasingly clearer that the Jacksonville Jaguars' Week 10 game against the Minnesota Vikings will see a new face under center.
Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been limited all week with a left shoulder injury, and the odds of backup quarterback Mac Jones starting this week have seemingly gone up each and every day.
But while the potential loss of Lawrence is without question a major sting to the Jaguars' chances of competing against the Vikings, the Jaguars' locker room is all-in on the likely new face under center.
"I don't if I really had expectations for Mac Jones, but he's superseded every one of them, for real. I feel like he's very down to earth. He's very humble. He's like a funny guy. He just -- he's one of us for real. And I love that about him," Jaguars running back Travis Etienne said this week.
"I mean, he just bring a new sense of life right now, just where the season been going. I feel like Mac, he's an energy guy. I feel like he's a guy, he's from here. He's from Jacksonville. So it's like he's a kid again. And I feel like he's out there playing free. He ain't worried about what no one else has to say. He don't care about nothing the media has to say. He is just out there being Mac Jones."
Jones has been noted as one of the locker room's top personalities all season, with the former New England Patriots quarterback bringing a sense of confidence and joy to the practice field this offseason that has helped win teammates over.
And when it comes to Sunday's game, all of that matters.
“You know what, it does. That and he's been a starter in this league, right? He's done that. It'd be different probably if it was a rookie, a true rookie that was having to maybe play, and you're trying to get that person ready," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Friday.
"But with Mac, this week I've seen it with just the conversation and how he's worked with the offense in practice and the reps he's gotten and the communication there. So yeah, it's different. But at the same time, I think it does, for a coach, give you a little bit of peace of mind that this is a veteran player that has kind of been there and done it.”
