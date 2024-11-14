Jaguars May be in For Another Long Day on Sunday
The Jacksonville Jaguars will have many things working against them this Sunday against the Detroit Lions. Injuries and lousy play have held the Jaguars back; much of the same is expected this Sunday.
Vinnie Iyer of The Sporting News predicted the Lions' win by double digits, 38-14. He cites a frustrated Lions offense on a mission to bounce back after a challenging win in which the offense turned the ball over
"The Jaguars are one more really bad loss away from sealing the fate of coach Doug Pederson, and it could definitely come in this unfriendly feline trip to the Lions' den,” Iyer said.
“The Lions' offense survived a frustrating night in Houston and will be ready to explode vs. a weak defense in every which way. This is a big number in Detroit's favor, but the Lions should be relentless on offense and defense."
Bill Bender of The Sporting News also predicts the Lions to win big on the Jaguars’ defense, outscoring them by 17 points. He believes the Lions will win 37-17.
"This is tied for the highest spread of the season and the fifth double-digit spread in the NFL this year,” Bender said.
“The favorite is 3-1 against the spread in that situation so far, and Detroit has won its past two home games by an average of 20.5 points per game. Jacksonville has three one-score losses on the road, but they also lost 47-10 at Buffalo.
“This game could get in that neighborhood with Jared Goff looking to clean up the mistakes after a five-interception performance in Week 10."
Ben Rolfe of Pro Football Network predicts a 38-10 Lions win over the Jaguars on Sunday.
"The Lions are the superior team in almost every facet of the game, with the Jaguars having a minor edge on special teams,” Rolfe said.
“Detroit has proven before to sweep bad teams aside, and that is what Jacksonville is. The Jaguars’ defense ranks 30th this season, and their offense is just 16th. And that was with Lawrence under center for the majority of the year."
Lastly, Jeremy Cluff, of Arizona Republic, believes the Lions will win but in a much closer competition for the Jaguars.
“The Lions are the biggest favorite of the week, and for good reason,” Cluff said.
“They are rolling (seven straight wins), while the Jaguars are reeling (three straight losses). We see no reason to think that will change."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE