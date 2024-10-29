REPORT: Another Trade Proposal For Jaguars' RB
The chances the Jacksonville Jaguars make the postseason are slim-to-none at 2-6. The team is spiraling, head coach Doug Pederson is likely on his way out and the Jaguars just lost a massive weapon in Christian Kirk, who is out for the season with a fractured collarbone.
Perhaps the only other team in a worse place than the Jaguars at this point is the 3-4 Dallas Cowboys.
Led by head coach Mike McCarthy, the Cowboys have faltered just about every week this season, with a notable blowout loss to the Detroit Lions and their recent defeat at the hands of the San Fransisco 49ers. McCarthy's seat might be as hot, if not hotter, than Pederson's.
The Cowboys are anemic on offense. Their run game is the worst in the league -- they are dead last for rushing yards per game and rushing yards per play.
While their season isn't over just yet at 3-4, they are in a strong division with the Washington Commanders steamrolling nearly everyone in their way and the Philadelphia Eagles do not look any easier. We could see the Cowboys make a move for Jaguars' star running back, Travis Etienne Jr.
Per USA Today's Tyler Dragon, the emergence of Tank Bigsby has made Etienne expendable. He proposes the Jaguars move the veteran ball carrier to Dallas by the Nov. 5 trade deadline.
"Etienne is a versatile running back who can catch passes out of the backfield, but Jacksonville preference is to hand Bigsby the football on run plays in between the tackles," Dragon wrote. "The Jaguars are headed toward an inevitable rebuild. An Etienne trade can give Jacksonville additional draft compensation. The running back has trade value around the NFL. He’s surpassed 1,400 yards from scrimmage in his first two seasons and he’s just 25 years old. The Cowboys rank dead last in the NFL in rushing. They average just 3.5 yards a carry.
"Ezekiel Elliott is past his prime and Rico Dowdle isn’t a starting caliber running back. The Cowboys miss Tony Pollard, who they let walk in free agency. Etienne would immediately step in and fill the void at RB."
The Jaguars' season likely won't end in a playoff berth. But they have a strong foundation and a running back duo is valuable in the NFL. The draft capital might be persuasive, however, and the Jaguars have some major needs that can be addressed in the upcoming NFL Draft.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again. Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE