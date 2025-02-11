Jaguars Mocked Perfect Weapon for Trevor Lawrence
The Jacksonville Jaguars absolutely need to acquire some more playmakers this offseason, as quarterback Trevor Lawrence needs more legitimate options at his disposal.
The Jaguars do have some money to play around with in free agency, but it may be difficult to convince players to sign with Jacksonville.
Plus, the Jaguars have other needs that must be addressed, so they can't afford to spend all of their money on wide receivers.
That's why Jacksonville may need to turn to the NFL Draft, and in Pro Football Network's most recent seven-round mock draft, the Jaguars would select Utah State receiver Jalen Royals in the second round.
"The Jaguars shouldn’t let money stop them from re-investing at wide receiver," PFN wrote. "Jalen Royals gives Jacksonville a type of all-around utility Gabe Davis lacks."
Davis was a massive disappointment for Jacksonville this past season, as he managed just 20 catches in 10 games after signing a three-year, $39 million deal with the team in free agency.
Royals, on the other hand, may very well be one of the biggest sleepers in this draft class, and at any position.
The 21-year-old is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he caught 55 passes for 834 yards and six touchdowns, averaging a solid 15.2 yards per catch. The season prior, he hauled in 71 receptions for 1,080 yards and 15 scores.
Is the dip in production mildly concerning? Maybe, but Royals is talented enough where it shouldn't be that big of a deal come draft time.
Look: the Jaguars have to add some weapons in the coming months. Outside of Brian Thomas Jr., there is no one else Lawrence can truly depend upon in the aerial attack.
Both Christian Kirk and tight end Evan Engram are trade/cut candidates, and we already established how disappointing Davis was in his debut campaign in Duval. Yes, Lawrence has pass-catchers like Parker Washington and Brenton Strange, but both players are largely unproven.
The 2025 NFL season is a pivotal year for Lawrence, especially with a new regime now in place. It's time for Jacksonville to remove some of the burden from his shoulders by actually providing him with a versatile set of weapons, and Royals should fit right in.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.