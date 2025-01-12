Jaguars More Attractive Coaching Destination Than You Think
When you think of the most attractive destinations in the NFL, the Jacksonville Jaguars probably wouldn't be at the top of your list.
Small market, very little prestige and a very tiny fan base overall.
But when you look at the Jaguars heading into 2025, you'll see that they are a rather intriguing landing spot for any head coach this NFL offseason.
Jacksonville isn't your typical team with a high draft pick. It doesn't need a quarterback. It isn't bereft of talent on both sides of the ball. It doesn't appear hopeless.
No. Quite the contrary, actually.
Yes, I understand the Jaguars just went 4-13, and they didn't look any better when Trevor Lawrence was healthy, either.
However, Jacksonville has some very enticing building blocks, both offensively and defensively.
Lawrence, for as disappointing as he has been, has the potential to be a franchise quarterback. Brian Thomas Jr. is already one of the NFL's best wide receivers. Edge rushers Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker are studs. The Jaguars also have a group of impressive young cornerbacks.
Additionally, running back Tank Bigsby had a very eye-opening stretch earlier in 2024 before an ankle injury really sabotaged his campaign.
On top of all of that, the Jaguars play in the AFC South, which may very well be the worst division in football (although the NFC South may have it beat by a hair).
The Houston Texans won the division with 10 victories this season, and the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans may actually be in worse shape than Jacksonville moving forward.
There are plenty of reasons why the Jaguars could be somewhat of a sleeper team heading into 2025, and let's also keep in mind that they should have enough cap room to make some notable additions in free agency.
Remember: Jacksonville was 8-3 through the first 11 games of 2023 before that collapse happened, so the Jaguars do have it in them to be competitive.
Jacksonville obviously has work to do. No one is going to deny that.
But the Jaguars aren't quite on the same level as franchises like the New England Patriots and the Cleveland Browns are in terms of their current ineptitude.
