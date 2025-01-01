Should We Be Concerned About Decline of Jaguars' Young Star?
Earlier this season, Tank Bigsby looked primed to take over the featured back role for the Jacksonville Jaguars.
He was efficient, he was consistent and he was a master of gaining yards after contact.
However, throughout the second half of the 2024 campaign, Bigsby's production has declined considerably.
Over his last seven games, Bigsby has logged four yards per carry just twice. Not only does he not have a single 100-yard outing during that span, but he only cracked 50 yards twice, topping out at 55 yards against the Tennessee Titans back on Dec. 8.
As a result, Bigsby has returned to largely splitting carries with Travis Etienne Jr. when it appeared that he was separating himself from Etienne earlier in the year.
So, what gives?
Well, to be fair to Bigsby, injuries have certainly played a role this season. Most notably, an ankle injury he suffered in Week 10 has clearly slowed him down, as his decline has somewhat coincided with that issue.
That being said, Bigsby was beginning to show signs of a decrease in output just before the injury, so maybe something else is going on here.
Perhaps the Jaguars' miserable offensive line is also a reason for Bigsby's drastic dip, especially after Jacksonville traded tackle Cam Robinson to the Minnesota Vikings just before the deadline.
The fact that Trevor Lawrence hasn't been healthy also has surely had an impact on the lack of pop from the rushing attack.
A myriad of factors have clearly contributed to Bigsby not exactly having the best second half of the season, so it's probably too early to sound alarm bells.
On the year overall, the 23-year-old has rushed for 727 yards and six touchdowns while averaging 4.7 yards per carry, indicating just how impressive his first half was.
Bigsby was so good early on, as a matter of fact, that many felt Etienne had suddenly become expendable (and he probably still is).
Jacksonville may have still found a diamond in the rough by snagging Bigsby in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
We'll see if the Auburn product can bounce back with a bigger campaign in 2025.
