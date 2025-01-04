Jaguars Must Consider Blockbuster Trade for All-Pro Defender
The Jacksonville Jaguars have a boatload of issues heading into the NFL offseason, and chief among them is the state of the defense.
The Jaguars actually do have some impressive foundational pieces on the defensive side of the ball, such as edge rushers Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker as well as cornerback Tyson Campbell.
However, Jacksonville ranks 31st in the NFL defensively for a reason. It obviously needs to fill in the gaps, and while it is slated to have some decent cap space going into free agency, it may also need to peruse the trade market for some answers.
Well, on that subject, the New York Jets may be able to provide a fantastic solution for the Jaguars.
Superstar cornerback Sauce Gardner.
Gardner is under team control through 2026, but he has recently made some questionable remarks that have some wondering if the two-time First-Team All-Pro will request a trade.
Jacksonville already has a pretty good young corner in its own right with Campbell, and while Montaric Brown also looks solid on the other side, it never hurts to upgrade.
And let's be honest: if the Jaguars had the chance to swing a deal for Gardner, it wouldn't take them long to show Brown the door.
Jacksonville actually does have the ability to come up with a rather enticing trade package for the Jets, and it would probably include Brown (or possibly Jarrian Jones) and some heavy draft capital.
New York would likely ask for Campbell, but the idea here would be for the Jaguars to bookend their secondary with two lockdown corners.
The idea of a Gardner-Campbell duo is tantalizing to think about, and it would be absolutely terrifiying for the AFC South (and the NFL in general).
Jacksonville is certainly no stranger to boasting a pair of dynamic cornerbacks, as it housed Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye for a stint between 2017 and 2019.
Gardner and Campbell would rival those two as a tandem, and if Gardner does, in fact, become available for trade, the Jaguars should leap at the opportunity.
Jacksonville has a bunch of problems it needs to rectify, but it can certainly make its defense a heck of a lot tougher by consummating a blockbuster trade for Gardner.
