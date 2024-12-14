Jaguars OC Taylor Details Plan For Getting the Ball to Playmakers
The Jacksonville Jaguars offense has been struggling all season. Whether it was with starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence or backup Mac Jones, the offense has not found its footing all season long. There have been sparks here and there on what this offense should look like all the time but has not been consistent.
With Lawrence being done for the last stretch of the season, it will be the Jones Show the rest of the way.
“I thought he just did a good job leading the offense and taking what was there,"Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor said about Mac Jones. "Obviously, we got something going late in that game which we’ve got to find a way to get that going sooner. That’s kind of happened to us in these last couple of weeks, just finding some rhythm late in the second half. The challenge is getting it from the opening kickoff.”
The Jaguars offense has playmakers all over the field but they have not been able to get them the ball throughout the whole game. In the last couple of weeks, we have seen them do a better job, but they have to put emphasis on it in the last four games of the season and the offseason.
“It’s always the plan to start with getting your best players the football. Sometimes there are things the defense will do to take it away. Sometimes something comes up during the course of the play that prevents that from happening. There are a lot of times we call plays and he’s the primary and for whatever reason the ball doesn’t find him. So, it kind of just became, we’re going to force him the ball at some point in time. You don’t always want to go that way, but we felt like that was something we needed to do. It was more just, we’re going to put him over here, we’re going to call a screen, we’re going to call some dropbacks and the ball’s going to go to Brian. Ultimately, that’s what got us sparked right there. However it gets there, you’ve got to find ways to be able to incorporate"
