REPORT: Will Jaguars' Offense Let Them Down Again?
The Jacksonville Jaguars stole a win on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. The Jaguars entered the game as the underdog, but in reality, both teams were equally as bad as the other during the season and on Sunday when they faced each other.
The Jaguars and Titans battled in what was an ugly, hard-fought 10-6 win for the Jaguars, only their third of the season. However, while it may only be their third win of the season, but it helped snap a five-game losing skid the Jaguars were on.
Jacksonville's win over the Titans was one that gave life to a Jaguars team that was desperately searching for positivity in a season void of it. All wins are not created equally and the Jaguars' win over the Titans may have been their most critical win of the season.
Ben Rolfe of Pro Football Network noted that the Jaguars will again be underdogs this week.
Rolfe believes the good feelings from the Jaguars' win over the Titans will be short-lived, and that the Jets will win 23-20. Rolfe believes the Jaguars' offense will again be their undoing.
“We’ve seen some signs of life from Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets offense in recent weeks. In their last three games, they are averaging 24.7 points per game. Unfortunately, they’ve been let down by a defense that has allowed 28.7 points per game in the same span.
"Still, they should be too much for a Mac Jones-led Jacksonville Jaguars team that has the highest score of 10 points in games he has started. The problem with the Jets, however, is that now that they’ve been eliminated from playoff contention, we have no idea what to expect from them in a meaningless Week 15 game for their veterans.”
The Jaguars proved many people wrong last week with their win over the Titans. Their matchup against the Jets is another chance for them to do so and to potentially get another step closer to saving head coach Doug Pederson's job.
A win against the Jets, as well as winning most of, or all of the remaining games and Pederson will have a legitimate argument to Jaguars' ownership why he should stay. Whether or not Jacksonville's front office will listen, is another story.
