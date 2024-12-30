Jaguars' Offensive Line Leaves Much to Be Desired
The Jacksonville Jaguars offensive line has been a primary area of concern for the Jaguars for much of this season. The unit has struggled in nearly every game this season, in one facet or another.
While the Jaguars have struggled as a team this season, their offensive line has put a strain on the team's running and passing attack. Although the Jaguars could play better all around, an improved offensive line would have equaled at least a few extra wins this season.
The Jaguars' offensive line has fared better in pass blocking than run blocking. Still, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson believes many factors, including the running backs themselves, factor into why that is the case.
“I think, obviously, two different skill sets," Pederson said. "Sometimes, too, we’re seeing, by scheme, run-through linebackers, anticipating runs where we’re not coming off on those combos quick enough and/or sometimes not targeted in the right direction. That’s a possibility as well with some of the runs.
"You also have to look at the backs and see if the backs are hitting the hole or hitting where we anticipate the ball to go and things like that. So, it’s probably a lot more moving parts in the run game. Then, just being able to sustain it. Sometimes two yards, we don’t think is great, but it can be, and you’ve just kind of continue to stick with it. The times that we’ve been able to stick with the run, we’ve had a little bit of success.”
The Jaguars must address their offensive line issues this offseason. Trading away offensive lineman Cam Robinson obviously did not help matters, as he was arguably their best lineman this season.
However, the Jaguars offensive line should not struggle the way it has after one player is removed. The fact that they did proves that the Jaguars should do all they can to improve their offensive line and better protect their $275 million quarterback, Trevor Lawrence.
The Jaguars mus take a deep and honest look at their roster and coaching staff this offseason. Jacksonville should prioritize fixing their offensive line, even if Pederson does not return next season.
