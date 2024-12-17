Jaguars' Pederson Explains Why the Jaguars Changed Defensive Lineup vs. Jets
Changes are coming a few weeks -- or months -- too late for the Jacksonville Jaguars on the field, but they are coming nonetheless.
In the midst of the Jaguars' 32-25 loss the New York Jets, the Jaguars made a big change to their starting defensive lineup, putting veteran cornerback Ronald Darby on the sidelines in favor of third-year cornerback Montaric Brown.
Brown started in Week 14's win over the Tennessee Titans as well, but Darby was still a part of the cornerback rotation. On Sunday, Brown played 100% of the snaps for just the third time this season while Darby played a grand total of zero snaps.
“I just think Buster’s [CB Montaric Brown] been playing well, and really just giving him an opportunity right now," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Monday.
“Yeah, moving forward with the last three games, I think you’ll see Buster and hopefully get a chance to see Tre [CB De’Antre Prince] and just kind of see where he’s at as well. But yeah, Buster’s been playing really well.”
Darby signed with the Jaguars this offseason to give defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen an experienced cornerback on the opposite side of Tyson Campbell. And while Darby had been an ironman of sorts for the Jaguars' defense, they have gone to more of a youth movement.
The biggest reason for said youth movement is clearly the Jaguars' dismal 3-11 record. With just three games remaining and nothing truly left to play for, the Jaguars will be using the final month of the season to get evaluations of their younger players as they search for long-term answers.
"Yeah, if you get an opportunity. You’re still trying to go out to compete and win the game, but if you get the chance to play one of your young players, and it’s a good time to do it, then we’ll do it," Pederson said.
"Yeah, you think about Tre Prince, right? He’s been active a lot this year, but just hasn’t seen the field as much. I think that’s a great example of a guy and a young player who dresses, and really, I want to see defensively and also on special teams, what he can do. This will be a good time to get that done.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.