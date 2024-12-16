Doug Pederson Reveals Jaguars' Major Gaffe vs. Jets' Adams
14 games into the 2024 NFL season, the Jacksonville Jaguars are still finding new ways to beat themselves.
In Sunday's 32-25 loss to the New York Jets, the theme of the latest failure was a defensive collapse. The Jaguars allowed 25 second-half points, including two touchdown passes to Jets star wide receiver Davante Adams.
But the most inexcusable play for the struggling Jaguars defense didn't come on either of the touchdowns. Instead, it came on a third-down with just over a minute left in the game.
With the score tied 25-25 and 1:22 left in the game, the Jaguars needed a stop to get the ball back with a chance to win. Instead, the Jaguars let another win slip through their fingers by blowing a coverage and allowing Adams to come wide open on the left sideline.
Adams picked up 41 yards and got the ball to the one-yard line. One play later, the Jets scored the game-winning touchdown and left Jacksonville with a win.
“Unfortunately, that was a missed assignment. Mesh concept underneath, and we just passed it off. We passed the one side and we carried the other side, so just a missed assignment," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Monday.
The Jaguars' defense has repeatedly blown assignments in the back-seven in 2024, leading to the Jaguars ranking as the worst in the entire NFL against the pass by a wide, wide margin.
Despite the Jaguars' defense learning Ryan Nielsen's scheme since the offseason, fundamental mistakes have crept up week in and week out and are largely responsible for the Jaguars' putrid 3-11 record.
"That’s the challenge as coaches right now, we’ve got to find ways to make sure the information is passed along properly, and that’s up to the player to digest and ask questions on certain things," Pederson said.
"Sometimes in the heat of the moment, in the heat of the battle, you get kind of locked in on the man over you a little bit and you—I don’t want to say you lock up or freeze up because you don’t do that, but you just sort of lose track of what you need to be doing. You’re focused on that one guy, and then sometimes just being able to take a deep breath and, I think, see the big picture can help.”
