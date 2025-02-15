Jaguars Predicted to Land Speedy Weapon for Trevor Lawrence
The Jacksonville Jaguars definitely need to bring in some more talent at the skill positions to make things easier for quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
It's not that the Jaguars are bereft of offensive talent. Brian Thomas Jr. is a stud, Tank Bigsby seems to be an emerging star and young weapons like Brenton Strange and Parker Washington are admittedly intriguing.
But Jacksonville still needs more pieces in order to fully cultivate its $275 million quarterback, especially considering that both Christian Kirk and Evan Engram could be moved this offseason.
The Jaguars can afford to add a wide receiver via free agency, and they may very well do that, but they also neeed to explore the NFL Draft to see if there are any interesting options available.
Well, Ian Valentino of The 33rd Team recently put together a three-round mock draft, and in the third round, he has Jacksonville landing Texas Longhorns receiver Isaiah Bond.
Bond could very well be one of the biggest steals in the draft if the Jaguars are able to get their hands on him in Round 3.
One of the speediest wide outs available, Bond has been clocked running the 40-yard dash at 4.28 seconds, which puts him in Xavier Worthy territory.
Jacksonville badly needs a consistent deep threat, and Bond could represent that for Lawrence. The 20-year-old caught 34 passes for 540 yards and five touchdowns in 2024, and while the numbers aren't great, Bond's tape is.
Having Bond alongside of Thomas could provide the Jaguars with one of the most lethal one-two punches in football given how dominant Thomas already is at the position.
Bond's ability to stretch the field would work wonders for Thomas, who would then be able to more effectively avoid double teams. It would also further open up the ground game for Bigsby and Travis Etienne Jr.
Jacksonville's top priority in the coming months should be supplying Lawrence with the talent he needs to be successful, especially considering its movement toward bringing in an offensive-minded coaching staff.
Bond could potentially fit perfectly in the Jaguars' system and would comprise one heck of a pickup for Jacksonville on Day 2 in April.
