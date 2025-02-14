Jaguars Expected to Target One Specific Type of Player
The Jacksonville Jaguars have a lot of work to do after going just 4-13 this past season, but they appear to have a legitimate direction in mind.
The Jaguars are obviously working toward making things as easy as possible for Trevor Lawrence, as they hired offensive guru Liam Coen as their new head coach and have also brought in a couple of other well-regarded offensive minds to work with the young quarterback.
Now, all that's left is finding Lawrence some more weapons, and it appears that Jacksonville is intent on doing just that.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler has reported that the Jaguars may be looking to wipe the slate clean in terms of playmakers and that they are searching for one type of weapon in particular.
"Getting a general manager would be helpful. Jacksonville is still trying to replace Trent Baalke, whom it waited more than two weeks after the regular season to fire. But it got its coach, Liam Coen, who should be able to maximize Trevor Lawrence," Fowler wrote. "Jacksonville has weapons around Lawrence, but if it wants to start over, releasing wideout Christian Kirk saves $10.4 million against the cap, while moving on from tight end Evan Engram saves $6 million. Expect Jacksonville to look for a speed receiver."
The Jaguars could definitely use a downfield threat to take advantage of Lawrence's arm. Gabe Davis was supposed to be that in 2024, but he managed just 20 catches in 10 games before going down with a season-ending injury.
Jacksonville has already been connected to Chris Godwin in free agency, but if speed is the name of the game, the Jaguars may also look at burners like Marquise Brown, Elijah Moore and Tutu Atwell.
Outside of Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville has a ton of question marks at wide out. As Fowler noted, Kirk—who has been plagued by injuries the last couple of seasons—could be cut, and we already mentioned how much of a disappointment Davis was this past year.
The Jaguars can always focus on adding receiving help in the NFL Draft, but it would be wise for Jacksonville to sign someone an established piece in free agency.
