Jaguars Predicted to Land Star Playmaker for Trevor Lawrence
The Jacksonville Jaguars know they need to provide quarterback Trevor Lawrence with a better set of weapons heading into 2025.
The Jaguars currently have Brian Thomas Jr. and a whole lot of uncertainty behind him at the wide receiver position. Christian Kirk's future with the club is in doubt, and Gabe Davis underwhelmed with just 20 catches in 10 games this past season.
Fortunately, Jacksonville has some money to utilize in free agency, and a very intriguing target may be emerging for the team going into next month: Chris Godwin.
Cory Woodroof of USA Today is predicting that the Jaguars will land the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star in free agency, especially considering that Liam Coen—who was Godwin's offensive coordinator with the Buccaneers in 2024—is now Jacksonville's head coach.
"The Buccaneers may have to bid farewell to Godwin, who could rejoin his 2024 offensive coordinator Liam Coen with the Jacksonville Jaguars," Woodroff wrote. "Having Godwin and breakout rookie wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. would be a huge boost for quarterback Trevor Lawrence, and Jacksonville has the money to get this done and pay Godwin what he’s worth."
The problem is that Godwin is coming off of a very severe injury, as he dislocated his ankle midway through this past year and missed the entire back half of the season because of it.
Godwin was on track for a terrific campaign, as he had logged 50 catches for 576 yards and five touchdowns through seven games.
However, there is no doubt that the injury makes things a bit worrisome as far as offering him a lucrative long-term contract.
When healthy, Godwin is an outstanding receiver, as evidenced by the fact that he has posted four 1,000-yard seasons since entering the NFL in 2018. He topped out a 1,333 yards in 2019, when he earned his first and only Pro Bowl appearance to date.
It's also important to keep in mind that the 29-year-old recorded those numbers as Tampa Bay's No. 2 receiver behind Mike Evans, so it will certainly be interesting to see what he can do with more touches. Of course, he would be the No. 2 in Jacksonville again behind Thomas.
