Jaguars Make Too Much Sense for This Star WR
The Jacksonville Jaguars are coming off of a 4-13 campaign, so it's pretty clear that they need to add some more pieces this offseason.
But where are the Jaguars' problem areas?
Well, as you would expect from a team that finished with one of the worst records in football, Jacksonville has a lot of holes, but some holes are larger than others.
One thing the Jaguars really must prioritize in the coming months is finding more weapons for quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who has trudged through back-to-back pedestrian campaigns and was handed a $275 million extension last offseason.
Jacksonville entered 2024 with Christian Kirk, Gabe Davis and Brian Thomas Jr. as its top three wide receivers, and unfortunately for the Jaguars, only Thomas was fruitful. Both Kirk and Davis were lost to season-ending injuries, and Kirk could be a potential cut candidate.
Fortunately, Jacksonville has some money to play with in free agency, and there is one available wide out that makes too much sense for the Jaguars to ignore: Chris Godwin.
New Jacksonville coach Liam Coen was Godwin's offensive coordinator in Tampa Bay last season, and while Godwin's campaign was shortened due to a dislocated ankle, he was very effective during his time on the field in 2024.
In seven games, the 28-year-old caught 50 passes for 576 yards and five touchdowns, so he was on pace for a fourth straight 1,000-yard season and fifth overall since entering the NFL in 2017.
Coen did a tremendous job with the Buccaneers' aerial attack this past year, so it would not be the least bit surprising if he pushes to add Godwin in March.
Imagine a duo of Thomas and Godwin in Jacksonville? It would be very scary for opposing secondaries, to say the least, and it would be quite a setup for Lawrence, who has never had much depth in his receiving corps before.
The Jaguars absolutely need to start creating a better environment for Lawrence to flourish, and signing Godwin in free agency would absolutely help in achieving that.
Of course, Godwin is a bit of a risky pickup thanks to the injury he suffered in October, but he is absolutely worth it for Jacksonville.
