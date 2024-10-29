Jaguars Rookie Report: How Did the 2024 Class Do in Week 8?
The Jacksonville Jaguars are expecting big things out of their 2024 rookie class, and each week we will be looking at exactly what the rookie group does on Sundays.
So, how did the Jaguars' rookies play in the 30-27 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday? We break it down below.
WR Brian Thomas Jr. (Round 1, No. 23 overall)
The Jaguars' star receiver once again had a big week, notching 60 receiving yards on only three catches and catching his fifth touchdown of the season. He did leave the game with a chest injury, but Thomas once again showed that he is a tough cover for even the best defenses. Man coverage, zone coverage, it hasn't mattered for the No. 23 overall pick.
DL Maason Smith (Round 2, No. 48 overall)
Maason Smith was inactive in Week 8 due to an ankle injury.
CB Jarrian Jones (Round 3, No. 96 overall)
Sunday saw Jarrian Jones make the first impact play of his NFL career thanks to his red-zone interception of Jordan Love. It was only the Jaguars' second interception of the year and showed great awareness and ball skills from the rookie, who has now had back-to-back impressive games in the slot.
"Just doing my job," Jones said in the locker room post-game about his first NFL interception.
"The coverage kind of called for me to be outside leverage. He just ran the route to my leverage. When you are doing your job, you kind of let your athleticism take over from there."
OT Javon Foster (Round 4, No. 114 overall)
Javon Foster was a healthy scratch in Week 8.
DL Jordan Jefferson (Round 4, No. 116 overall)
Jordan Jefferson only played 16 snaps, with 13 of those coming against the run. He did earn PFF's highest grade of the defense for the week, though he didn't play enough snaps to qualify along with the rest of the starters.
CB De'Antre Prince (Round 5, No. 153 overall)
De'Antre Prince saw an increase in snaps due to Ronald Darby's injury, giving up one completion for 25 yards on his only target in coverage; though it is worth saying that Prince had good coverage on the play and simply fell victim to an elite throw from Jordan Love. He did miss a tackle on Josh Jacobs' 33-yard run, though.
RB Keilan Robinson (Round 5, No. 167 overall)
Keilan Robinson is on injured reserve.
K Cam Little (Round 6, No. 212 overall)
Cam Little made both of his field goal attempts on Sunday, including a 47-yard field goal. He is now 13-of-14 on field goals, including being 6-of-7 on field goals of 40 or more yards. He has been everything the Jaguars needed.
EDGE Myles Cole (Round 7, No. 236)
Myles Cole was a healthy scratch in Week 8.
