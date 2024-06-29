Jaguars' Shad Khan Reflects on Hiring Process For 'Excellent' Ryan Nielsen
In an offseason full of change and historical investments for the Jacksonville Jaguars, there is still no more impactful addition than defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen.
After the Jaguars lost five of their last six games. in part due to injuries and in part due to breakdowns on both sides of the ball, the Jaguars called for a defensive coordinator change, Nielsen, who helped the Atlanta Falcons' defense do a 180 a year ago, ended up at the top of the Jaguars' list to fill the role.
And so far, Jaguars owner Shad Khan has described Nielsen's work as "excellent," and a sign of how far the Jaguars have come.
"So I mean, you look at it, we need a coaching change there. Every candidate we wanted to interview wanted to interview with us," Khan said on Wednesday at the Miller Electric Center. "And they came in because again, we're talking about the last decade. I mean, decade is a lifetime, but they know the reputation, what we've done. They know the facilities we have, they know the players we have. So everyone we wanted to interview, wanted to interview here. And if I may say, with all the humility, wanted the job."
This is a far cry from past Jaguars' offseasons when it seemed the Jaguars were scratching the bottom of the barrel for viable coaching candidates. And, as Khan noted, Nielsen was the Jaguars' top candidate for a reason.
"Doug interviewed them along with Trent. Trent gave the feedback on all that. And he was the number one candidate," Khan said.
"And if you remember, I mean, Atlanta wouldn't let us interview until they made their head coaching [hire]. And I think they were, to be honest, and kudos to them, they knew the direction they were going and they wanted to be fair to Ryan. He did a great job for them. And then you look at his record, I mean, they beat Houston. Really I mean, the game against us in London was super competitive. It wasn't for that interception at the end. I mean, who knows what would've happened. And so that right there kind of tells me organizationally how far we've come."
Nielsen, 44, finished his first year with the Falcons as defensive coordinator, with the Falcons finishing No. 18 in points allowed, No. 12 in EPA/Play, No. 5 in success rate, and No. 1 in rushing EPA/Play.
Nielsen has been in the NFL since 2017, when the New Orleans Saints hired him from NC State. After four years as the Saints' defensive line coach, Nielsen was promoted to assistant head coach in 2021 and then co-defensive coordinator in 2022. Nielsen was also looked at by LSU as a defensive coordinator candidate in 2021.
"He has the rare ability to both teach and connect with his players. He builds lasting, two-way relationships predicated on trust. He establishes accountability, first from himself, then the players," Pederson said. "What I've most admired about Ryan's defenses -- and we saw this in London back in October -- was their shared intensity and enthusiasm to get the job done and impact the game."
The Jaguars started looking for a new defensive coordinator after firing former coordinator Mike Caldwell. The Jaguars also fired seven other defensive assistants, leaving only three of the team's 11 defensive staff members left over from 2023.