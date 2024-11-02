Jaguars Shouldn't Kid Themselves at NFL Trade Deadline
The Jacksonville Jaguars have already made a couple of moves in the lead up to the NFL trade deadline, most notably sending offensive tackle Cam Robinson to the Minnesota Vikings.
But will the Jaguars make any other deals before Nov. 5?
Jacksonville has plenty of players on its roster that can be moved, and with the team sitting at 2-6, it should not hesitate to pull the trigger.
Defensive lineman Esezi Otomewo and Jeremiah Ledbetter have already been pegged as potential trade candidates, but the returns for either player would likely be minimal.
The Jags have to do more than that.
Let's face it: the Jaguars aren't going to the playoffs this year. This isn't 2022, where Jacksonville took advantage of a miserable AFC South by rallying from a 2-6 start to win the division.
History will almost certainly not be repeating itself, with the Jags ranking 29th in the NFL in defense and featuring a maddeningly inconsistent offense that is now dealing with injuries to its top three wide receivers.
The Jaguars should not trick themselves into thinking they can actually make a playoff push. That means possibly trading pieces such as offensive tackle Walker Little, safety Andre Cisco, cornerback Ronald Darby and maybe even running back Travis Etienne Jr.
Jacksonville just signed Trevor Lawrence to a massive contract extension, so the Jags are in this for the long haul. There is no need to push the envelope to try and make something happen in a lost 2024 campaign.
They Jaguars would probably need to go 8-1 down the stretch to make the postseason. Maybe 7-2. Either way, that isn't happening (have you seen their upcoming schedule?).
It's time for Jacksonville to throw in the towel and start accumulating assets for the future. Stockpile on picks, maybe land a young player or two and punt to 2025 with Lawrence under center.
The Jags have plenty of time to build something, and they appear to have a really solid young offensive nucleus with Lawrence, running back Tank Bigsby and wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr.
The Jaguars should choose to further solidify their future rather than attempt to chase a wildly unrealistic playoff berth, regardless of whether or not they beat the Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.