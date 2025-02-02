Jaguars Star WR Brian Thomas Jr. Sounds Off From Pro Bowl
The Jacksonville Jaguars have found their first piece of the puzzle in the offseason. The Jaguars now have a new head coach in Jacksonville. The Jaguars got former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen to change his decision and take the job in Jacksonville. Now Coen will try his best to turn things around with the Jaguars.
Now the Jaguars offense can take a step forward in being one of the best in the AFC. Coen is good a creating plays for his offenses and knows how to get the ball to his play makers. Coen now has star wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. to work with and scheme up different ways to make Thomas on of the best receivers in the league.
Thomas and Trevor Lawrence did not spend as much time as they would of like on the field together last season because of injuries but next season with Coen, both of these players can take a big leap in their game. Coen now has a young talented roster to work with in Jacksonville.
"It has been super fun," said Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. at the NFL Pro Bowl. "Just being able to talk to them and connect with them, see them on the field and you know get a chance to really sit down and talk to them ... Just talking about each other's seasons, just talking about life. Little things some of the things like outside of football."
Thomas said he is looking forward to scoring a touchdown in today's Pro Bowl game.
"I would say much, I mean we always compete with each other. I am going to try ... always watched the game growing up and being able to be in it is a great experience."
Thomas also talked about his new head coach Liam Coen.
"Yeah, I actually talked to him on Monday. He came to the locker room, and I talked to him for a couple of minutes. But it was super quick. Hopefully, I talk to him when I get back."
Thomas is one of the best up-and-coming wide receivers and playmakers in the NFL. With another good season next year, he can put himself in the conversation as a top receiver.
