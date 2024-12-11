Jaguars Sticking Together Through Rash of Injuries
The Jacksonville Jaguars have suffered more injuries than just about any other team in the National Football League. More specifically, they have suffered more injuries to critical players on their team than nearly any other team in the league.
The numerous injuries have led to their disappointing 3-10 season. Still, while it has not translated to wins on the field, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson noted that the team has responded relatively well to the number of injuries the Jaguars have sustained this season.
Pederson credits the team with not letting the disappointing season weigh on them mentally and pushing through the adversity. He says while he wondered how the team responded, he is not surprised by how they did so, as they have generally had productive weeks of practice.
“You’re always wondering how they're going to respond,” Pederson said. “But look, I've been around these guys all season and sure nobody knows the outcome of the game, right, until you play the game. But I know how these guys prepare during the week, and I know how they work during the week so that's what gives you the hope that, ‘Hey, we're going to go out and we're going to get the job done, right?
“And we're going to we're going to play well to do it, whatever it takes.’ When you're playing Tennessee, it's never an easy game. I mean, it's a game that's always tough. It's physical. It's a battle. And I'm just so happy for the players and for the work that they've put into to finally get rewarded.”
The Jaguars' win over the Tennessee Titans could easily propel them to more wins over the next few weeks, as their final four games are against two teams they have already beaten this season and two other teams who are extremely beatable.
After starting the season 1-5, the Jaguars have a legitimate chance to end the season on a 5-0 run, which would be a far cry from what anyone thought would be possible for the Jaguars at any point this season.
Going on such a run to end the season would make it hard to fire Pederson when the season is over.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.