REPORT: Takeaways from the Jaguars' Exciting Win Over Titans
The Jacksonville Jaguars went on the road and stole a win against a division opponent, beating the Tennessee Titans 10-6. It was the Jaguars' third win of the season and their second time winning a game decided by six points or less.
Seven of the Jaguars' 10 losses this season have come by six points or less, making Sunday's win much more significant. Eric Edholm of NFL.com noted a few takeaways from the Jaguars’ exciting 10-6 win over the Titans.
“Without Trevor Lawrence, the Jaguars won their first true road game since Thanksgiving last season, beating the Titans 10-6 in the NFL’s lowest-scoring game of the season,” Edholm said. “Mac Jones led the go-ahead touchdown drive midway through the fourth quarter, reprising his late heroics against the Texans last week. But this time, it resulted in a win.
“Tank Bigsby scored on an 8-yard TD, as he and Travis Etienne combined for nearly half the Jaguars’ yards. Jones threw two first-half picks, including one with the Jags in field-goal range, but was 11-for-14 passing for 100 yards after halftime, leading two scoring drives. It’s a too-little–too-late victory in a lost season, but it reflects well on Doug Pederson and his staff that he could inspire his team to an upset.
Edholm also noted that the much-maligned Jaguars defense had a productive game, albeit against a struggling Titans team.
“We must consider the opponent, but this was the Jaguars’ best defensive performance of the season,” Edholm said. “The Jaguars' pass defense has been much maligned this season for good reason. But it came up with a big stop in a gotta-have-it situation twice, keeping the Titans out of the end zone on two goal-to-go situations.
“The Jaguars lost the turnover battle, 2-0, but those two stops helped tilt the scales back in their favor. There was some luck involved, with the Titans having a TD nullified and with a dropped pass in the end zone. But Josh Hines-Allen also had a big fourth-down sack of Will Levis, and the coverage on the back end held up. The Titans had only one play longer than 23 yards all game, and their four drives of 11-plus plays netted only six points.”
