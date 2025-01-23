Jaguars Still Have Quality HC Options Available
The Jacksonville Jaguars have missed out on their top candidates to fill their vacant head coaching position. However, all hope is not lost.
Scott DiBenedetto of Pro Football Focus recently listed three candidates the Jaguars should consider for their vacant head coaching position. DiBenedetto believes Buffalo Bills' offensive coordinator Joe Brady should be the Jaguars' top choice because of his work with Bills quarterback Josh Allen.
"Brady’s name has appeared on head coach candidate lists since the start of the 2024 season, and he could be rocketing up Jacksonville’s list," DiBenedetto said. "Since taking over in Week 11 of 2023, he’s maximized Buffalo’s offense despite lacking a No. 1 wide receiver. The Bills are the second-highest-scoring offense in the league, ranking third in average time of possession and sixth in yards per game.
"Yes, he has Josh Allen as his quarterback, but Brady’s structure has led to the cleanest season of Allen’s career, with just six interceptions and two lost fumbles. He ranks second in PFN’s QB+ over expectation for 2024 and is the favorite for MVP, so Brady has unlocked a guy who already was one of the best quarterbacks in the league. Think of what he could do with Trevor Lawrence."
DiBenedetto noted that if the Jaguars cannot land Brady, they should contact the Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken, who has done a fantastic job working with one of the league's best quarterbacks.
"His name hasn’t had the same buzz around it as others, but Todd Monken has proven he’s a quarterback whisperer in Baltimore, and that’s what Jacksonville should value most," DiBenedetto said. "Lamar Jackson’s improvement as a passer should be enough to get Monken a head coaching job, but he’s become a complete quarterback under the 58-year-old play-caller.
"In the last two seasons, Jackson’s in-pocket passing stats have greatly improved to a 109.4 rating, 8.3 YPA, 6% TD rate, and just a 1.3 INT rate. Each of those numbers is better than the previous two seasons, and Monken should get all the credit for the improvement."
While the first two suggestions were unsurprising, DiBenedetto's sleeper pick for the Jaguars' head coaching position is Arizona Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing. Each of DiBenedetto's top coaching suggestions has coached some of the league's top quarterbacks, which is a category the Jaguars believe Lawrence falls under.
"Another under-the-radar offensive name is Drew Petzing, who has continued to develop Kyler Murray and his offense in Arizona," DiBenedetto said. "The Cardinals saw improvements in points per drive, yards per drive, and third-down conversion rate in 2024 while also having the best goal-to-go offense (touchdowns 84% of the time).
"Murray has become a more reliable, less reckless passer under Petzing, with an average depth of pressured throw of 7.9 yards over the last two seasons, as opposed to 10.9 before Petzing arrived."
