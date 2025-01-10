REPORT: Is Trevor Lawrence One of the Worst QBs in NFL?
The Jacksonville Jaguars finished the season 4-13 after completing each of the previous two seasons with a 9-8 record. The Jaguars have had an incredibly challenging past two seasons, as former head coach Doug Pederson could not turn things around in a reasonable amount of time.
However, with Pederson out, many more football experts have begun to take issue with Lawrence's play over the past two seasons. While Lawrence is paid like one of the top quarterbacks in the National Football League, he has not performed like that.
Lawrence missed nearly half of this season with injuries, creating questions about his long-term durability. He also did not perform well during the 10 games he started this season. Although there were plenty of reasons for that, Lawrence undoubtedly deserves some of the blame.
Ben Rolfe of Pro Football Network ranked each quarterback in the National Football League. Rolfe has not been very impressed by Lawrence, ranking him as the 31st-best quarterback heading into the offseason.
"Lawrence’s 2024 season ended when he was placed on injured reserve ahead of Week 14 following a brutal hit from Azeez Al-Shaair in Week 13," Rolfe said. "Also dealing with a non-throwing shoulder injury. It was a smart decision, with the Jacksonville Jaguars officially eliminated from playoff contention. This was an ugly season for Lawrence; it’s hard not to have major concerns about him at this point."
Rolfe noted that Lawrence's play has declined in the previous two seasons, and the Jaguars have suffered. Lawrence plays the most critical position on the field and is one of the highest-paid players in the league.
The Jaguars have begun the search for a new head coach but need Lawrence to play better next season.
"Lawrence hasn’t graded above a C+ for an entire season through the first four years and has declined in each of the last two years," Rolfe said. "Hopefully, a change in head coach will reignite Lawrence’s fading career.
"Lawrence struggled when under pressure this season (33rd; -0.48) and ranks 37th converting on third downs (30.3%). His other numbers aren’t as bad, but the cumulative impact is that his grade is the second-worst of his career, ahead of just his rookie season."
