Did Ben Johnson Choose Caleb Williams Over Trevor Lawrence?
The Jacksonville Jaguars were one of the first teams to fire their head coach this offseason to turn the page on the last two seasons and start fresh. After firing former head coach Doug Pederson, it was quickly announced that the Jaguars were interested in former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, who was this coaching cycle's top candidate.
While Johnson interviewed with many teams around the league, the Jaguars and the Bears presented Johnson with the two best quarterback options of any team with a head coaching vacancy.
It makes sense why Johnson, a well-respected offensive mind, would want to go to a team with a quality quarterback, as the teams with quality quarterbacks generally do significantly better than those without one.
Still, the Jaguars believe they have a quality quarterback, albeit one that many around the league feel has not lived up to his nearly $300 million contract. While it could be argued Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has underperformed, there are many players around Lawrence that he depends on for his success, and they have also underperformed.
Regardless, Johnson's signing with the Bears surprised many who believed he was going to sign elsewhere. Dianna Russini of The Athletic confirmed the sentiment around league circles about Johnson signing with the Bears.
"While it makes sense Ben Johnson took the Chicago job, people around the league are pretty surprised right now," Russini said after Johnson announced his decision.
Johnson's signing with the Bears was undoubtedly an indictment on Lawrence and the Jaguars' organization. The Jaguars have the more established quarterback, a higher draft pick this offseason, and play in a significantly easier division than the NFC North.
Johnson staying in the NFC North to face his former team, a Lions team that he helped develop into one of the best teams in the league, and the Minnesota Vikings, who still have the framework to be one of the best teams in the league next season, is a clear indication of where the Jaguars stand in the eyes of coaches and players around the league.
Johnson chose to sign with the worst team in the NFC North with a talented quarterback entering his second season in the league over coaching Lawrence in a division that consists of three bad teams and the Houston Texans.
No matter how it is presented, Johnson's choice to go to Chicago was him picking Williams over Lawrence in a quarterback driven league.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE