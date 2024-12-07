Jaguars-Titans: Week 14 Prediction

Jaguar Report

Who do we think wins between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans in Week 14?

Jan 7, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram (17) makes a catch as Tennessee Titans safety Terrell Edmunds (38) defends during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
The Jacksonville Jaguars are going into enemy territory in their attempt to snap a five-game losing streak.

The Jaguars (2-10) will head to Nashville to take on the Tennessee Titans (3-9) in Week 14, and they will still have plenty to play for.

No, there will be no playoffs -- the Jaguars were eliminated this past week.

And no, there will be no Trevor Lawrence. The Jaguars will turn to backup quarterback Mac Jones for his third start as a Jaguar.

But it is still an AFC South battle and a heated rivalry. These two teams have genuine hate for each other, and hate is always a reason to want a win.

"Any time you play an AFC South opponent, especially Tennessee, it’s always been close football games," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Friday.

"They’re physical games. A couple of years ago, it came down to the last regular season game, and last year the same thing. So, we know what these games are going to be. It’s one of those games where I think you just throw the records out and you go play. I think the team, too, that makes the least amount of mistakes in games like this gives yourself a chance to win it in the fourth quarter. Always going to be tough, going to be physical. Guys are ready to go.”

So, who do we think wins on Sunday? We break it down below.

Prediction: Titans 24, Jaguars 10

No, I do not think the Titans are 14 points better than the Jaguars from a talent perspective. But even with the Titans' embarrassing loss in Week 13, they are simply playing better football than the Jaguars are at the moment.

Will Levis is still mistake-prone and one of the more inconsistent starting quarterbacks in the sport today, but he has been trending upward in recent weeks and has the physical talent to produce against a struggling Jaguars defense that might be without their best cornerback in Tyson Campbell.

As for the Jaguars' offense, it is hard to see the unit playing a full four quarters and getting back on track as they play against one of the best defenses in the NFL. The Titans have frustrated better passing attacks than the Jaguars' this year. Even with Mac Jones playing better last week, the Titans have the edge here.

