Jaguars to Face Former Star WR Ridley
The Jacksonville Jaguars head to Nashville to take on the Tennessee Titans in what should be a good game between two bad teams. Two bad teams playing against each other has the potential to be one of the most entertaining games of the weekend.
The primary concern for the Jaguars defense will be stopping former Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley. The veteran wide receiver spent last season in Jacksonville and registered over 1,000 yards.
“I just think, obviously his speed and athleticism,” Pederson said. “He’s such an excitable, energetic guy and that’s what he brings to them offensively. A guy that you have to—with the speed that he has, it’s real, and you’ve got to be prepared for that and be in the right position. He can beat you over the top, he can beat you across the field and he’s tough. He brings some swagger and some energy. So, those are things we’re going to have to match.”“Yeah. Any time you play an AFC South opponent, especially Tennessee, it’s always been close football games.
While stopping Ridley will be a primary concern, it will not be the only concern. Games against teams within a division are some of the best football games to watch.
Pederson noted that records go out the window in divisional games and that the Jaguars must be prepared for a physical game.
“They’re physical games,” Pederson said. “A couple of years ago, it came down to the last regular season game, and last year the same thing. So, we know what these games are going to be. It’s one of those games where I think you just throw the records out, and you go play. I think the team, too, that makes the least amount of mistakes in games like this gives yourself a chance to win it in the fourth quarter. Always going to be tough, going to be physical. Guys are ready to go.”
The Jaguars seem to be playing better since regrouping over the bye. Yet, this has not translated to wins. The Jaguars are 2-10, and the Titans are 3-9. The two teams are not all that different.
