REPORT: Can the Jaguars Sneak Up on the Titans?
The Jacksonville Jaguars will play their second game in a row against an AFC South opponent on Sunday when they face off against the Tennessee Titans. However, after starting last week's matchup with quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the Jaguars will go the rest of the season with veteran quarterback Mac Jones under center.
With the Jaguars' matchup against the Titans on the horizon, USA TODAY recently listed their predictions for each game this weekend, and not many are giving the Rams a legitimate chance to pull off the upset on Sunday.
Lorenzo Reyes of USA Today believes the Titans will pull out a low-scoring game against the Jaguars and win 15-13. Reyes notes a lack of confidence in the Jaguars minus Lawrence, who will be out essentially the remainder of the season.
"I would stay away from this game, and think the under is the best play, especially since Trevor Lawrence will almost certainly sit this one out,” Reyes said.
Tyler Dragon of USA Today also believes it will be a close game, with the Titans winning 21-20.
“The Jags will probably start Mac Jones with Trevor Lawrence likely in concussion protocol,” Dragon said. “That’s bad news for an already downtrodden Jacksonville club. The Titans aren’t good either, but maybe home cooking will lift them in this one.”
Richard Morin of USA Today surprisingly chose the Jaguars to beat the Titans 20-17. Moring wisely recognizes that the Jaguars and Titans are not that far apart record, or talent-wise.
"I guess you could call it an upset now that Trevor Lawrence is out of the picture,” Morin said. “I think Mac Jones leads the Jaguars to victory in Tennessee."
Jordan Mendoza of USA Today basically believes the game is a toss-up and could go either way, as he predicts the Titans will beat the Jaguars by one point, by a score of 17-16. Lawrence's absence again rightfully plays a part in the Jaguars' outlook for the gam
"If Trevor Lawrence was healthy, the Jaguars would be a confident pick in this one," Mendoza said. "But the struggles in Jacksonville continue while Will Levis gets a win to boost his confidence."
