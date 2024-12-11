Jaguars' Top Rookie Maason Smith Is Starting to Come Along
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Maason Smith is starting to stack performances together.
After playing in just five of the Jaguars' first 11 games, whether due to a mid-season ankle injury or being listed as a healthy scratch on game day, Smith has played in each of the last two games -- and impressed.
After recording just four stops (plays that result in negative EPA for the offense) in his first five games, Smith has now recorded four over the last two weeks according to NextGenStats. This includes two against the Tennessee Titans in Sunday's 10-6 win, including an impressive play on a 3rd-and-3 in the second half.
“Yeah, I think yesterday was one of his better performances, quite frankly," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Monday.
"He was strong, especially at the point of attack, anchored a little bit better. Couple times, he got a little undisciplined a couple times. Lost his gap, lost leverage and they're able to give up some scrambles and whatnot. But I think for the most part, probably one of his better games. It’s a bright spot. Something he'll learn, obviously, from it and get better and continue to improve. Yeah, it was a good game for him.”
It wasn't just a one-week sample size for Smith. While the Titans win was arguably the best game of his career, he had a similar level of performance the week earlier vs. the Houston Texans. After a tough go at it to start his rookie year, the Jaguars' high-ceiiling defensive tackle seems closer and closer to putting things together on the field.
"From Maason particularly, saw a guy using his hands really well. Got off a couple of blocks, made some plays," Jaguars defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen said last week.
"Little bit of rust. It's been a little bit since he's been out there, but trending in the right direction. Had a good week of practice so far yesterday and then walkthrough today, he was into it. I'm encouraged, encouraged to get him back to where he was. So yeah, he's doing pretty good. Like to see him tick up, trend up this game.”
Smith will get his next chance to take a step forward in Week 15 vs. the New York Jets, with the Jaguars' defense looking for a repeat of their performance against the Titans.
