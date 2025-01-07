Jaguars' Travon Walker Speaks on the Firing of Doug Pederson
The Jacksonville Jaguars did not have the season that they envisioned. The season was a total disappointment from top to bottom. With major injuries playing a key role during the season, the Jaguars were not able to outcome that and more.
On Monday, the first domino fell. Owner Shad Khan fired head coach Doug Pederson. Pederson was expected by many to be let go during the season but it did not happen. But now, the Jaguars will move ahead and look for their next head coach.
"It is something, that me personally, I do not want to hear," said Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker. "I think he is a great coach. He had done great things for this organization. He is a great guy. A great coach like I said. I would not wish that on anyone but you know it is life. We are all faced with obstacles in life, we just got to keep going."
Walker also talked about what he thinks the franchise needs moving forward.
"Me personally, I feel like we, the players as far as players and things of that nature. We have some great coaches in place too. So, I think just feels like for us, is just we have to learn how to win and learn how to take winning. Obviously, we know how to win games but when it comes to being consistent with winning in the NFL, you have to bring it week in and week out. And sometimes it is just certain sacrifices that certain players or individuals have to make."
"Everybody has to big in. The National Championship team I was on it had a championship team; everyone was bought in on the same level. And that goes for players and coaches ... I thought there was buy in. But you can definitely tell it was a little drop off especially on the little losing stretch, we had I want to say. That is what comes with it. You just have to learn how to bounce back and get things back on track."
The Jaguars roster is full of young talent. Now they have to find a new head coach that can make the roster work as one. The Jaguars also have a top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft that can be big for them next season.
