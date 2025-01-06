REPORT: Offseason Could Not Come Quick Enough for Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars season has been filled with losses, specifically losses by seven points or less. The same was true on Sunday after the Jaguars lost to the Indianapolis Colts by three points in overtime.
Of the Jaguars' 12 losses this season, 10 were by seven points or less. While that may be solace for some, the fact that the Jaguars lost so many close games by a touchdown or less was undoubtedly an unfortunate part of Jacksonville's season, and it certainly took its toll on the team after a certain point.
A second disappointing season has put Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson's job on the line, as many around the league expect him to be fired soon. While Pederson is universally liked as a person, the Jaguars' last two seasons have left much to be desired.
Eric Edholm of NFL.com analyzed the Jaguars' loss to the Colts on Sunday. He believes the Jaguars fought hard out of respect for Pederson, but it was not enough to get the job done, as they eventually lost in overtime.
"Most expect the Doug Pederson era to end in the next 24-48 hours, making Sunday a farewell game for the coach with Jacksonville," Edholm said.
"The Jaguars showed him plenty of respect and appreciation in how they carried themselves in the season finale, fighting for 60 minutes plus overtime in a game that had little meaning outside of future employment. The game itself and the final outcome fit the story of these 2024 Jaguars, who haven't had their starting quarterback available to them for a while now but still managed to claw back and force OT. Now, they prepare for an offseason that is almost certain to include change."
The Jaguars will likely look like a completely different team next season after what should be an offseason filled with many chances, including at the head coaching position. The Jaguars have solid pieces they can build around already on their roster, but they must have a productive offseason if they hope to maximize that talent next season.
Jacksonville has plenty of work to do this offseason, which will likely begin with finding a new head coach.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.