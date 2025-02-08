Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Attempts Liam Coen Duval Impersonation
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen made waves at his opening press conference with his infamous "Duval" chant.
Now, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has leaned into the joke with an impression of his head coach.
Coen and Lawrence are set to be one of the most important relationships in the franchise moving forward. Coen will be tasked with helping Lawrence get over the hump and finally breakthrough in 2025 after back-to-back years marred by injuries and inconstencies. With Coen's success at the quarterback position in the past, he could be the best chance Lawrence has had yet to succeed.
"How do we make Trevor Lawrence and this offense as dynamic and explosive as we can be? We've got to build it around him as well. We've got to make every part of this about improvement, and he will be a part of that process. He's earned that right. I cannot respect his toughness and mentality and work ethic more than I do already from afar. This will all be about Trevor right now," Coen said last week.
Coen and Lawrence will certainly look to hit the ground running in 2025. How quickly Lawrence acclimates to Coen's offense and how easily Coen and his staff are able to connect with Lawrence and lead him to production will be deciding factors in the Jaguars' success next season.
"Trevor is an extremely talented football player," Coen said. "He is a quarterback in every sake of the word. When you watch his purest throws, that looks like what you really kind of want to build in a lab in a lot of ways. Tall, big, strong, athletic. Those are unbelievable things. Then you start to get to know him a little bit. You start to hear the humility and what he wants to bring to this city and organization. Thats exciting.
"He is willing, he is very much capable, and he has shown to do so before. How do we help him around? How do we help around him, be better in the run game, defend it a little bit better to make sure we can maximize him to be at his best when his best is required?"
