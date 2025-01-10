What This Season Taught Jaguars' QB Trevor Lawrence
By many metrics, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence had one of his career's worst seasons. He also only played 10 games this season, the fewest of any season.
Lawrence has lost at least eight games each of the previous three seasons, with the last two seasons being so bad the Jaguars recently fired former head coach Doug Pederson. During his three seasons in Jacksonville, Pederson went 22-29 with Lawrence under center for most of those games.
Lawrence knows the players on the field have just as much, if not more, to do with the game-day results. This is especially true considering the nearly $300 million contract Lawrence signed but has yet to live up to.
"I think I've learned a lot, the main thing is I just got to be healthy," Lawrence said. "Whether that's getting stronger this offseason, limiting some of the hits when I'm out there. You're not going to limit everything, but just doing my part to stay out there and not taking unnecessary risks when I need to be healthy for the season, for one play. You’ve got to weigh that. Is it worth it getting the first down this one play on second down, or is it more important to stay healthy for the long term? I think I've learned a lot through injuries, and the different ways they've happened, and how I can try to protect myself more because that's the main thing I need to do.
The Jaguars face a critical offseason after firing Pederson, and Lawrence also faces a pivotal season. The firing of Pederson leaves few people to blame for the team's shortcomings other than Lawrence.
The veteran quarterback noted he often keeps in touch with owner Shad Khan and general manager Trent Baalke.
“Yeah, I mean, we talk," Lawrence said. "We check in pretty consistently. I have a great relationship with Mr. Khan, and yeah, a few weeks ago, we checked in and just kind of caught up on everything. I try to do that same thing with Trent and even Coach when he was here, so I try to keep an open line of communication and just try my best to really be on the same page.
