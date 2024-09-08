Jaguars vs. Dolphins Live Game Thread
MIAMI GARDENS, Flor. -- The 2024 NFL season kicks off for the Jacksonville Jaguars with a tough test at Hard Rock Stadium against the Miami Dolphins.
Remember the rule of five. The game is over if the Jacksonville Jaguars win that key statistical battle. For those who don't remember it, it has to do with sacks and turnovers. If the Jaguars have three sacks and give up two, they are plus one. They are plus three if they get four turnovers and give up only one. That would give them a plus-four for the day. They want to get to a plus-five ratio every game. On average, teams that reach the rule of five scenarios win 91 percent of their NFL games.
This will be the 11th regular season meeting between the two franchises.
The last time the Jaguars played the Dolphins was overseas in 2021 at Tottenham Stadium in London, England. The Jaguars narrowly won that contest, 23-20. The Jaguars have won three of the last four meetings. The all-time regular season record between the two teams is tied at 5-5.
The Jaguars' are kicking off their 30th season in franchise history. They are in win-now mode, as stated by owner Shad Khan, who claimed this season's edition of the team to be the best in franchise history.
"About a month ago we celebrated the city's partnership with the Jaguars and the approval of funding for the new stadium of the future," Khan said. "So I met with the reporters and the discussion obviously quickly turned to football and I was quoted. 'For us, winning now is the expectation.' So really I been looking forward to tonight to set the record straight. ... I was not misquoted. And let me just repeat. Winning now is the expectation. Make no mistake, this is the best team assembled by the Jacksonville Jaguars, ever."
"Best players, best coaches. But most importantly, let's prove it by winning now."
The Dolphins are a huge test early, as all eyes will be on the re-tooled Jaguars defense and how they handle what is one of the most potent offenses in the NFL. The secondary is the biggest concern for the Jaguars, and the Dolphins will look to exploit it with wide receiver Tyreek Hill and a host of weapons.
Whether or not the Jaguars offense can keep up will be a big indicator of the teams' resilience as they start the season with a tough four-game stretch against teams that made the postseason last year.
Here's how you can watch Sunday's game:
TV: CBS47 / NFL Network / NFL+
Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida
Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. EST/ 10:00 a.m. PST
Radio: 92.5 FM / 1010XL / 99.9 FM
We'll be keeping you posted with live updates throughout the contest.
