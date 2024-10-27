Jaguars vs. Packers Live Game Thread
JACKSONVILLE -- The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-5) return home to Everbank Stadium to battle the Green Bay Packers (5-2) on Sunday afternoon. The Jaguars are looking to keep the momentum rolling after their Week 7 win over the New England Patriots in London.
Remember the rule of five. The game is over if the Jacksonville Jaguars win that key statistical battle. For those who don't remember it, it has to do with sacks and turnovers. If the Jaguars have three sacks and give up two, they are plus one. They are plus three if they get four turnovers and give up only one. That would give them a plus-four for the day. They want to get to a plus-five ratio every game. On average, teams that reach the rule of five scenarios win 91 percent of their NFL games.
With the win last Sunday, the Jaguars are out of last place in the AFC South as the Tennessee Titans assume that position with a 1-5 record. They are still one of the lower teams in the NFL overall rankings but a win over a talented Packers team could turn the tide on this season.
The Packers are ranked inside the top-ten in most offensive categories, getting off to a strong start. Starting quarterback Jordan Love is tied for the league lead in interceptions (8) but also second in the NFL in touchdown passes (15). They will take the good with the bad if they continue to win games.
It will take a season-best performance for the Jaguars to come out with a home victory this week. Their second-worst pass defense must find a way to create turnovers and keep the Packers from chunk plays on third down.
Offensively, the Jaguars must follow their blueprint from last week's win. Utilize rising star running back Tank Bigsby early and often while incorporating rookie wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. who has become one of the league's best. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence will do his thing in hopes of a win.
